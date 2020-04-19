Left Menu
Development News Edition

MAD Lions sweep HAVU, reach Flashpoint final

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2020 03:42 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 03:42 IST
MAD Lions sweep HAVU, reach Flashpoint final

MAD Lions swept HAVU Gaming 2-0 on Saturday in the lower-bracket final at Flashpoint 1, setting up a rematch for the grand final of the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event. MAD Lions will face MIBR in Sunday's grand final, five days after MIBR beat MAD Lions 2-1 in the upper-bracket final.

On Saturday against HAVU, MAD Lions opened with a tight victory, 16-14, on Dust II to take the edge in the best-of-three series. HAVU provided far less resistance on the second map, as MAD Lions took a 10-5 halftime lead on Mirage and won the final six points to close it out. Rifler Asger "AcilioN" Grunnet Larsen finished with a 1.43 rating and a plus-22 kills-deaths differential in the victory.

Sunday's champion will earn $500,000 of a $1 million prize pool, plus 1,400 BLAST Premier points. The runner-up team will pocket $250,000 and 700 BLAST Premier points. The 12-team tournament began March 13 at FACEIT Studio in Los Angeles, but with the state of California's stay-at-home order during the coronavirus pandemic, action subsequently was moved online.

Flashpoint prize pool ($USD, BLAST Premier points) 1. $500,000, 1,400 points

2. $250,000, 700 points 3. $100,000, 525 points -- HAVU Gaming

4. $50,000, 300 points -- Cloud9 5-6. $35,000, 175 points -- Gen.G Esports, Orgless

7-8. $15,000, 88 points -- FunPlus Phoenix, Chaos Esports Club 9. c0ntact Gaming

10. Dignitas 11. Team Envy

12. Copenhagen Flames --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

US 'deeply concern' over arrests of 14 pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong: Pompeo

The United States on Saturday expressed concern over the arrest of at least 14 pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong. Taking to Twitter, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Arrests of pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong are deeply concer...

Hundreds of parishioners attend Orthodox Easter Vigil in Georgia

Hundreds of Christian parishioners went to churches in ex-Soviet Georgia to attend Orthodox Easter Vigil despite a state of emergency and calls from the government and doctors to stay home amid outbreak of the coronavirus.Dozens went to the...

Trump warns China could face consequences for virus outbreak

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that China should face unspecified consequences if it was knowingly responsible for the coronavirus pandemic.If it was a mistake, a mistake is a mistake. But if they were knowingly responsible, y...

MAD Lions sweep HAVU, reach Flashpoint final

MAD Lions swept HAVU Gaming 2-0 on Saturday in the lower-bracket final at Flashpoint 1, setting up a rematch for the grand final of the Counter-Strike Global Offensive event. MAD Lions will face MIBR in Sundays grand final, five days after ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020