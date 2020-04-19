MAD Lions sweep HAVU, reach Flashpoint final

MAD Lions swept HAVU Gaming 2-0 on Saturday in the lower-bracket final at Flashpoint 1, setting up a rematch for the grand final of the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event. MAD Lions will face MIBR in Sunday's grand final, five days after MIBR beat MAD Lions 2-1 in the upper-bracket final.

On Saturday against HAVU, MAD Lions opened with a tight victory, 16-14, on Dust II to take the edge in the best-of-three series. HAVU provided far less resistance on the second map, as MAD Lions took a 10-5 halftime lead on Mirage and won the final six points to close it out. Rifler Asger "AcilioN" Grunnet Larsen finished with a 1.43 rating and a plus-22 kills-deaths differential in the victory.

Sunday's champion will earn $500,000 of a $1 million prize pool, plus 1,400 BLAST Premier points. The runner-up team will pocket $250,000 and 700 BLAST Premier points. The 12-team tournament began March 13 at FACEIT Studio in Los Angeles, but with the state of California's stay-at-home order during the coronavirus pandemic, action subsequently was moved online.

Flashpoint prize pool ($USD, BLAST Premier points) 1. $500,000, 1,400 points

2. $250,000, 700 points 3. $100,000, 525 points -- HAVU Gaming

4. $50,000, 300 points -- Cloud9 5-6. $35,000, 175 points -- Gen.G Esports, Orgless

7-8. $15,000, 88 points -- FunPlus Phoenix, Chaos Esports Club 9. c0ntact Gaming

10. Dignitas 11. Team Envy

12. Copenhagen Flames --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.