CR4ZY stay undefeated at BTS: Americas

CR4ZY swept winless FURIA Esports on Saturday to improve to 4-0 and pull into a tie for first place at the Dota 2 BTS Pro Series: Americas event. Idle Quincy Crew also sit at 4-0, tied with CR4ZY atop the group-stage standings.

It was a day filled with sweeps. On top of CR4ZY's victory, Evil Geniuses dispatched business associates, and Cloud9 handled beastcoast, all by a 2-0 margin in the best-of-three format. FURIA (0-5) and beastcoast (0-3) are the only two remaining winless teams. CR4ZY took the first game from FURIA in 32 minutes and the second in 26 to win the series.

EG made even quicker work of business associates, winning 24- and 29-minute games. Cloud9 won with victories of 37 minutes and 44 minutes over beastcoast.

The online event features eight teams competing for a $50,000 prize pool, with $21,000 going to the tournament winner. All matches in the round-robin group stage are best-of-three. The top four teams will advance to the upper bracket in the double-elimination playoff format, while the fifth- and sixth-place teams gain entry into the lower bracket. The bottom two teams will be eliminated. All playoff matches will be best-of three before the grand final on April 26, which will feature a best-of-five format.

The action continues Sunday with three matches: --Evil Geniuses vs. CR4ZY

--Quincy Crew vs. Thunder Predator --business associates vs. beastcoast

BTS Pro Series: Americas standings through Friday (map record in parentheses): T1. CR4ZY, 4-0 (8-2)

T1. Quincy Crew, 4-0 (8-2) 3. Evil Geniuses, 4-2 (9-5)

4. Thunder Predator, 3-2 (8-5) 5. Cloud9, 3-4 (7-9)

6. business associates, 1-3 (4-6) 7. beastcoast, 0-3 (0-6)

8. FURIA Esports, 0-5 (1-10) --Field Level Media

