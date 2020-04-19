Left Menu
Development News Edition

CR4ZY stay undefeated at BTS: Americas

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2020 06:33 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 06:33 IST
CR4ZY stay undefeated at BTS: Americas

CR4ZY swept winless FURIA Esports on Saturday to improve to 4-0 and pull into a tie for first place at the Dota 2 BTS Pro Series: Americas event. Idle Quincy Crew also sit at 4-0, tied with CR4ZY atop the group-stage standings.

It was a day filled with sweeps. On top of CR4ZY's victory, Evil Geniuses dispatched business associates, and Cloud9 handled beastcoast, all by a 2-0 margin in the best-of-three format. FURIA (0-5) and beastcoast (0-3) are the only two remaining winless teams. CR4ZY took the first game from FURIA in 32 minutes and the second in 26 to win the series.

EG made even quicker work of business associates, winning 24- and 29-minute games. Cloud9 won with victories of 37 minutes and 44 minutes over beastcoast.

The online event features eight teams competing for a $50,000 prize pool, with $21,000 going to the tournament winner. All matches in the round-robin group stage are best-of-three. The top four teams will advance to the upper bracket in the double-elimination playoff format, while the fifth- and sixth-place teams gain entry into the lower bracket. The bottom two teams will be eliminated. All playoff matches will be best-of three before the grand final on April 26, which will feature a best-of-five format.

The action continues Sunday with three matches: --Evil Geniuses vs. CR4ZY

--Quincy Crew vs. Thunder Predator --business associates vs. beastcoast

BTS Pro Series: Americas standings through Friday (map record in parentheses): T1. CR4ZY, 4-0 (8-2)

T1. Quincy Crew, 4-0 (8-2) 3. Evil Geniuses, 4-2 (9-5)

4. Thunder Predator, 3-2 (8-5) 5. Cloud9, 3-4 (7-9)

6. business associates, 1-3 (4-6) 7. beastcoast, 0-3 (0-6)

8. FURIA Esports, 0-5 (1-10) --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Tagovailoa's stock tumbles at Las Vegas sportsbooks

Las Vegas sportsbooks are buying the possibility that Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will slide, at least a little bit, when the 2020 NFL Draft begins Thursday night. Once pegged as the likely second quarterback drafted -- after LSUs Jo...

News outlets should name sources: Trump

US President Donald Trump has said the media outlets should be mandated to name their sources in their stories, as he slammed the top mainstream American media for their alleged dishonest reporting. During a news conference at the White Hou...

Rugby-World Rugby chief says current crisis may lead to calendar consensus

World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont believes the unity shown in the global game during the coronavirus pandemic will finally lead to a new international competition along the lines of last years Nations Championship proposal. Beaumont, who f...

China needs to be accountable about coronavirus spread: Pompeo

Accusing China of hiding facts regarding coronavirus, US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo on Saturday said President Xi Jinping led government needs to be accountable and should tell how COVID-19 spread rapidly around the world. Speaking to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020