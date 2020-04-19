Left Menu
New COVID-19 cases in South Korea falls to single digit

For the first time in two months South korea has reported fall in the number of COVID-19 cases and that too to a single digit since Feb. 18 as eight new noval coronavirus cases were found on Sunday.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 19-04-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 19:20 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

For the first time in two months South korea has reported fall in the number of COVID-19 cases and that too to a single digit since Feb. 18 as eight new noval coronavirus cases were found on Sunday. Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) reported eight new cases on Sunday which is a drop from 18 new cases that were reported on Saturday, Yonhap News Agency reported. Of the eight new cases, five cases were detected in arrivals from foreign countries.

"Although the number of new infections has been decreasing, the decline was made possible due to the social distancing moves made until last week," the KCDC said in a statement. "Considering Easter and the general election, we plan to take a closer look for another week. Despite the signs of a slowdown, health authorities remain vigilant over new cases coming from other countries, as well as those who are retesting positive for COVID-19.

Sixteen people who had recovered from the disease have re-tested positive again for the disease, with these at least 179 people in total have re-tested positive after they were released from quarantine. KCDC is currently looking into the reasons for these patients testing positive again having recovered from COVID-19. The total number of cases in South Korea as on Sunday is 10, 661 and 234 deaths have been reported in the country.

At the peak of disease, South Korea had reported 909 new cases in a single-day increase on February 29. South Korea held the general elections on Wednesday. Despite the virus, more than 29 million people cast ballots. (ANI)

