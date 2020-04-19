Left Menu
Team WE, JD Gaming post crucial wins in LPL

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 21:13 IST
Team WE emerged victorious on Sunday to set up a winner-take-all contest for a playoff spot in China's League of Legends Pro League. Team WE (7-8) moved into sole possession of eighth place after recording a 2-1 victory over sixth-place EDward Gaming (9-7).

The victory set up a pivotal contest for Team WE, who will square off against Oh My God (7-8) on Monday. The winner of that match will pull even with seventh-place Royal Never Give Up (8-8), while the loser will be eliminated. In other action Sunday, Invictus Gaming (14-2) cemented their spot atop the standings with a 2-1 win over 16th-place LNG Esports (5-11).

Third-place JD Gaming (12-4) posted their seventh straight victory with a 2-0 win over 15th-place LGD Gaming (5-10). JD Gaming reside behind second-place FunPlus Phoenix (12-3), who finish their regular season on Monday against Top Esports (10-5). Should FunPlus Phoenix falter on Monday and fall into a tie with JD Gaming, the first tiebreaker is game differential before going into head-to-head competition. FunPlus Phoenix, who is tied with JD Gaming at plus-16 in game differential, posted a 2-1 win over JD Gaming in Week 2.

The top two teams in the standings will head straight to the semifinals on April 26-27 in the single-elimination playoffs. Week 7 action continues Monday with three matches:

--Rogue Warriors vs. LGD Gaming --Team WE vs. Oh My God

--FunPlus Phoenix vs. Top Esports League of Legends Pro League (LPL) spring season standings, through Saturday, with win-loss records and game-winning percentage:

x-1. Invictus Gaming, 14-2, 72 percent x-2. FunPlus Phoenix, 12-3, 71 percent

x-3. JD Gaming, 12-4, 72 percent x-4. eStar, 11-5, 62 percent

x-5. Top Esports, 10-5, 60 percent x-6. EDward Gaming, 9-7, 56 percent

x-7. Royal Never Give Up, 8-8, 53 percent 8. Team WE, 7-8, 46 percent

--Playoff cutline-- 9. Oh My God, 7-8, 46 percent

e-10. Vici Gaming, 7-9, 49 percent e-11. Bilibili Gaming, 7-9, 48 percent

e-12. Suning, 7-9, 46 percent e-13. Rogue Warriors, 6-9, 43 percent

e-14. Dominus Esports, 6-10, 40 percent e-15. LGD Gaming, 5-10, 40 percent

e-16. LNG Esports, 5-11, 37 percent e-17. Victory Five, 0-16, 3 percent

x-clinched playoff berth e-eliminated from playoffs

