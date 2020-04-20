Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian tycoon Mallya loses appeals against extradition from Britain

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-04-2020 16:14 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 16:14 IST
Indian tycoon Mallya loses appeals against extradition from Britain

Indian businessman Vijay Mallya lost an appeal in Britain's High Court on Monday against a 2018 decision to extradite him to India to face fraud charges resulting from the collapse of his defunct company Kingfisher Airlines. India wants to bring back Mallya, 64, whose business interests have ranged from aviation to liquor, over $1.4 billion in loans Kingfisher took out from Indian banks which the authorities argue he had no intention of repaying.

The judges in London rejected the appeal saying that there "was a prima facie case of fraud by false representation".

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

UK court's decision quashing Vijay Mallya's plea against extradition validates CBI's painstaking and meticulous investigation: officials. PTI ABS RDMRDM

UK courts decision quashing Vijay Mallyas plea against extradition validates CBIs painstaking and meticulous investigation officials. PTI ABS RDMRDM...

Pondy Minister against easing lockdown norms laid by Centre

Puducherry, Apr 20 PTI A territorial Minister has expressed apprehension that easing of curbs during the ongoing lockdown which came into force on Monday would give rise to issues on peoples safety and throw to winds the achievements made s...

India has been reasonably successful in containing spread of COVID-19: Lok Sabha Speaker

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday said India has been reasonably successful in containing the spread of the novel coronavirus and hailed all frontline workers are fighting this difficult battle selflessly for the sake of the nation. Bi...

Sponge iron units remain shut amid lack of demand; manpower shortage

Sponge iron units across the country remained closed on Monday amid weak demand and shortage of manpower, an industry body said. nbp There is also fear among players over government guidelines putting onus on the entrepreneur if a COVID-1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020