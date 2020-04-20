Left Menu
FunPlus Phoenix, Oh My God squander chances in LPL finale

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2020 23:21 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 23:21 IST
FunPlus Phoenix lost their final match in the China's League of Legends Pro League on Monday, dropping into third place and missing out on a direct advance to the semifinals. Top Esports (11-5) swept FunPlus Phoenix 2-0 to finish in fourth place. FunPlus Phoenix (12-4) tied with JD Gaming but lost the season tiebreaker to fall into third.

Champion Invictus Gaming and JD Gaming moved to the semifinals, with Top Esports and Fun Plus Phoenix advancing to the quarterfinals. Team WE (8-8) posted a 2-1 win, beating Oh My God (7-9) in a winner-take-all showdown for the eighth and final playoff spot. Rogue Warriors (7-9) defeated LGD Gaming (5-11) by a 2-1 margin.

The single-elimination playoffs will be best-of-five matches. They begin Wednesday when Team WE meets eStar (11-5) in the first of two first-round matches. Edward Gaming (9-7) will play Royal Never Give Up (8-8) on Thursday. The finals are scheduled for May 2. The winner qualifies for 2020 Mid-Season Invitational.

League of Legends Pro League (LPL) final season standings, with win-loss records and game-winning percentage: 1. Invictus Gaming, 14-2, 72 percent

2. JD Gaming, 12-4, 72 percent 3. FunPlus Phoenix, 12-4, 68 percent

4. Top Esports, 11-5, 62 percent 5. eStar, 11-5, 62 percent

6. EDward Gaming, 9-7, 56 percent 7. Royal Never Give Up, 8-8, 53 percent

8. Team WE, 8-8, 49 percent --Playoff cutline--

9. Vici Gaming, 7-9, 49 percent 10. Bilibili Gaming, 7-9, 48 percent

11. Suning, 7-9, 46 percent 12. Oh My God, 7-9, 45 percent

13. Rogue Warriors, 7-9, 45 percent 14. Dominus Esports, 6-10, 40 percent

15. LGD Gaming, 5-11, 39 percent 16. LNG Esports, 5-11, 37 percent

17. Victory Five, 0-16, 3 percent --Field Level Media

