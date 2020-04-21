Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 Indians heading home on bicycle due to lockdown die in Nepal

PTI | Ndjamena | Updated: 21-04-2020 14:08 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 14:08 IST
2 Indians heading home on bicycle due to lockdown die in Nepal

Two Indians, who were on their way back home on a bicycle due to the lockdown in view of the coronavirus pandemic, died after their vehicle fell in a gorge while negotiating a sharp turn in Nepal, a police official said on Tuesday. Mukesh Gupta and Santosh Mahato, who worked in Lalitpur as labourers collecting old newspapers and reusable items, were heading home in Bihar’s Motihari when their bicycle fell some 150 metres from a steep hilly road at Jhakridada, some 30 kms from here, on Sunday, Kantipur daily newspaper reported quoting a police official.

As the lockdown continued even after more than three weeks, they decided to go home along with two others as they ran out of money. The four persons were riding two bicycles.

It was not immediately known if they got separated on their way back home as Dinanath Mahato, father of Santosh, and Munna Gupta, reached home in Motihari while two died..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Raj CM condemns Palgarh lynching incident, demands strict punishment for culprits

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday condemned the lynching of three persons in Palgarh in Maharashtra and demanded stringent punishment for the cultpritsThree men, who were mistaken for thieves, were allegedly lynched on Thursd...

Was told to 'sound dumber' by directors: Salma Hayek

Hollywood star Salma Hayek has revealed that initially in her career directors told her to sound dumber rather than putting her training as an actor to use. The 53-year-old actor said she hardly got any opportunity to show her calibre as ...

Northwest China sees return of coronavirus cases

A northwestern province on the frontline of Chinas coronavirus battle reported on Tuesday its first cases in nearly three weeks, all involving travellers from overseas, as imported infections started to level off elsewhere.Like other countr...

Babita Phogat joins Delhi police team to prepare meals for the needy

Wrestler-turned-politician Babita Phogat on Tuesday helped police personnel here in preparing meals for the needy amid the ongoing lockdown, officials said. The Arjuna Awardee and Commonwealth Gold Medallist visited the Najafgarh police sta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020