Left Menu
Development News Edition

Queen marks low-key 94th birthday amid lockdown

PTI | London | Updated: 21-04-2020 16:03 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 15:49 IST
Queen marks low-key 94th birthday amid lockdown
Queen Elizabeth II (File photo) Image Credit: Wikimedia

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II on Tuesday marked her 94th birthday privately at Windsor Castle after she had canceled all forms of public celebration amid the coronavirus lockdown. Buckingham Palace released special images and videos on social media to reflect the milestones of the monarch's reign and also of her as a young Princess Elizabeth playing in the palace gardens to celebrate the occasion.

"Head of the Commonwealth, Head of the Armed Forces, Head of State in 16 countries and the longest-reigning monarch in British History. Wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Happy birthday, Your Majesty," read the Buckingham Palace birthday message. The Queen is with her husband of 72 years, the Duke of Edinburgh, at Windsor Castle in Berkshire with reduced household staff for their protection. The rest of the royal family are in lockdown in different parts of the UK, including grandson Prince Harry who is in the US.

The day is likely to be filled with phone and video calls from her different family members. The Queen has ruled for longer than any other monarch in British history, during which she has traveled more widely than any other monarch, undertaking many historic overseas visits.

"Known for her sense of duty and her devotion to a life of service, she has been an important figurehead for the UK and the Commonwealth during times of enormous social change," Buckingham Palace said. At 94, she continues to carry out a full program of engagements, from visits to charities and schools to hosting visiting Heads of State, to leading the nation in remembrance and celebratory events. She has links – as Royal Patron or President – with over 600 charities, military associations, professional bodies, and public service organizations. These vary from well-established international charities to smaller bodies working in a specialist area or on a local basis only.

"I think I speak for my generation when I say that the example and continuity provided by The Queen is not only very rare among leaders but a great source of pride and reassurance," said Prince William, her grandson and second in line to the throne. Earlier this week it was announced that for the first time in her 68-year reign, the monarch has said there would be no gun salutes in the royal parks around the country or any other form of celebration. The customary Trooping the Colour parade, which marks her birthday celebrations in early June, had already been canceled as the lockdown came into force last month.

The future Queen Elizabeth II was born on 21 April 1926 as the daughter of Lady Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon and the future King George VI, then the Duke and Duchess of York. At the time, her uncle, the Prince of Wales and later King Edward VIII, was expected to marry and produce heirs, making her third in the line of succession. She went on to become a monarch as the heir of King George VI in 1952.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Reliance Infrastructure resumes toll operations at its road projects

Reliance Infrastructure RInfra on Tuesday said it has resumed toll operations at its 10 road projects and put in place all preventive measures to ensure safety of personnel in the wake of COVID-19 outbreakAs part of the governments initiati...

Amid lockdown, Guj govt's water conservation scheme begins

Amid the lockdown for the coronavirus outbreak, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday gave the green signal for the third edition of his governments Sujalam Sufalam Jal Sanchay Abhiyan , a conservation plan to deepen water bodies i...

Kerala High Court raps state govt on IT deal with US firm for processing COVID-19 patients' data

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday took potshots at the state governments IT contract with a US firm for processing data related to COVID-19 patients and directed it to file a statement by April 24 on the details of the deal. Considering a pl...

Lawyers move SC seeking govt scheme for payment of office rent during lockdown

Two lawyers, who are members of executive council of Supreme Court Advocate on Record Association SCAORA, moved the top court on Tuesday seeking direction to the Centre for formulating a scheme to support the advocates and other professiona...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020