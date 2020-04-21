Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy's booksellers warn of 'cultural deserts' in pandemic

PTI | Rome | Updated: 21-04-2020 19:56 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 19:53 IST
Italy's booksellers warn of 'cultural deserts' in pandemic
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Italy's booksellers and publishers warned the government Tuesday that the country risks developing "cultural deserts" unless their industry is supported to deal with the consequences of the coronavirus lockdown. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has allowed bookstores to reopen after a six-week suspension of almost all business activity across Italy.

Conte is set to announce this week which other shops and industries can resume operations when the current restrictions end on May 3. But the publishing industry association said the reopening has not spared booksellers the "most serious crisis in the post-war era".

It said 64 percent of the Mediterranean country's publishers had either furloughed their workers or intended to do so. The nation of 60 million was on the brink of developing "cultural deserts, especially in the economically weaker areas of the country", the association said.

The Italian government has introduced a "cultural bonus" programme that awarded 18-year-olds 500-euro (USD 540) payments upon graduation that they are meant to use for cultural pursuits. The book sellers urged the government to extend that plan nationally to all age groups to save their industry.

Italy has officially recorded 24,114 COVID-19 deaths -- second only to the United States..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Erdogan: Turkey may transition to normal in June

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan believes Turkey has reached a plateau in cases of the new coronavirus. In an address to officials from his ruling party on Tuesday, Erdogan said Turkey could transition to a normal life in June, following a ho...

Moroccan prison becomes coronavirus hotspot

Sixty-eight people, mostly staff, have come down with the coronavirus at a prison in the southern Moroccan city of Ouarzazate, prison authorities said on Tuesday, without reporting any deaths. Earlier this month Morocco released 5,645 priso...

At least seven dead in Yemen flash floods

At least seven people have been killed and 85 injured in flash flooding in Yemen this month, the UN said Tuesday, as the coronavirus threat also looms over the war-torn nation. Yemen announced its first case of COVID-19 on April 10, and aid...

Muslims try to keep Ramzan spirit amid virus restrictions

Every year during Ramzan, the Light of Muhammad Mosque sets up long tables on the street and dishes up free meals at sunset for the poor to break their daily fast. Its a charity that many rely on in this impoverished district on the edge of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020