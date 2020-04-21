Fnatic finish unbeaten in BTS SE Asia group stage

Fnatic completed their unbeaten run through the group stage with Tuesday's 2-1 win over Team Adroit in the BTS Pro Series: Southeast Asia event. Fnatic (7-0) won the first and third maps, following a 37-minute loss on the second map with a win in 33 minutes on the clincher. Adroit (4-2) dropped one spot to third place.

In other action Tuesday, TNC Predator (4-2) moved into second place with a 2-1 win over T1 (2-5). T1 took the opener in nearly 33 minutes, but TNC Predator evened the match with a 36-minute win and then survived a nearly 61-minute marathon on the final map. CR (0-7) finished at the bottom of the standings after a 2-1 loss to BOOM Esports (3-3).

Eight teams are competing for a $21,000 first prize out of a $50,000 prize pool. Round-robin play concludes Wednesday, with Adroit facing TNC Predator and Geek Fam (2-4) taking on BOOM.

The top four finishers in round-robin play advance to the upper bracket in the double-elimination playoff format, while the fifth- and sixth-place teams gain entry into the lower bracket. The bottom two teams will be eliminated. All playoff matches are best-of-three except Sunday's best-of-five grand final.

BTS Pro Series: Southeast Asia standings through Tuesday (map record in parentheses): x-1. Fnatic: 7-0 (14-3)

2. TNC Predator: 4-2 (9-5) 3. Team Adroit: 4-2 (9-6)

4. Reality Rift: 4-3 (8-8) 5. BOOM Esports: 3-3 (6-7)

6. Geek Fam: 2-4 (6-9) 7. T1: 2-5 (8-10)

e-8. CR: 0-7 (2-14) x-clinched playoff spot

e-eliminated from playoffs

