Netflix adds more-than-expected subscribers in first quarter

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2020 02:24 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 01:37 IST
Netflix Inc on Tuesday reported more paid subscribers than expected in the first quarter, as global lockdowns to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus forced people to stay at home and watch shows online including the wildly popular "Tiger King."

The streaming giant added 15.77 million paid subscribers globally during the quarter compared with analysts' estimates of nearly 8 million, according to research firm FactSet.

