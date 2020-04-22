Left Menu
Development News Edition

US Amazon workers strike for better conditions in pandemic

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-04-2020 03:54 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 03:54 IST
US Amazon workers strike for better conditions in pandemic

Hundreds of Amazon warehouse employees in the US have gone on strike against what they say are unsafe working conditions amid the coronavirus pandemic, organisers said

"More than 350 workers have now pledged" to strike, the Athena coalition, a group of workers' rights organisations, said in a statement, adding that the stoppage would be effective "starting today (Tuesday)." However, according to Amazon, unions "grossly exaggerated" the level of participation in the protests. "More than 250,000 people have come to work today, even more than last week to serve their communities," spokeswoman Lisa Levandowski said. "We encourage anyone to compare the health and safety measures Amazon has taken, and the speed of their implementation, during this crisis with other retailers," she added. Two weeks ago, Amazon announced it was distributing millions of masks to employees and implementing temperature checks at all of its US and European sites. But, according to Athena, the application of these measures has been "questioned repeatedly by workers on the ground." The online retail giant has been accused since the start of the pandemic of failing to sufficiently protect its employees and of firing employees in the US who led protest movements. The protest comes just days before a planned online strike by Amazon coders and engineers. The company has said it will recruit 175,000 new employees in the US to help with runaway demand as people locked down because of the pandemic order things online.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

Know about the negative crude future and how it impacts consumers?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Chipotle deliveries, online orders soar due to coronavirus, sending shares higher

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc on Tuesday reported that soaring digital and delivery sales driven by the coronavirus crisis helped offset the impact of shuttered dining rooms, and the fast-casual chain said it had enough cash and liquidity to g...

Bipartisan U.S. Senate report backs spy agencies' findings on Russia

The U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee concurred with spy agencies findings that Russia sought to boost now-President Donald Trumps 2016 campaign, according to a bipartisan report declassified and released on Tuesday. The report found that ...

ANALYSIS-Georgia tests boundaries of life post-pandemic with 'risky' reopening

A handful of mostly southern U.S. states will begin loosening economic restrictions this week in the midst of a still virulent pandemic, providing a live-fire test of whether Americas communities can start to reopen without triggering a sur...

BoE's Bailey says Britain should be cautious on lifting lockdown too early -Daily Mail

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said Britain should be cautious about lifting the coronavirus lockdown too early.Lifting the lockdown and then slamming the brakes on again would damage the economy even more, Bailey told the Daily Mai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020