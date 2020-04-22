Death toll from mass shooting in Canada's Nova Scotia rises to 23

Toronto [Canada], April 22 (Sputnik/ANI): The death toll following a deadly shooting in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia has risen to 23, the country's federal police agency said in a statement on Tuesday. "We believe there to be 23 victims, including a 17-year-old," the statement from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said. "All other victims are adults, both men and women. Among the victims is [Constable] Heidi Stevenson, a 23-year veteran of the RCMP."

On Monday, Leather had said the death toll could rise because some bodies might be in the sites. Leather had noted that law enforcement is at the 16 scenes. "We are relatively confident we've identified all the crime scenes, however, we've been unable to fully examine the crime scenes because for instance, we have had five structure fires. Most of those being residences," Leather said.

Leather had said that some of the victims were known to the suspect, while others were target and not known to the suspect. On Sunday, a gunman, identified as Gabriel Wortman, went on a shooting spree in Nova Scotia, resulting in more than a dozen fatalities, including a Canadian federal police officer. Wortman himself was neutralized, according to the Canadian federal police. (Sputnik/ANI)

