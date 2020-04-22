Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sterling bounces back up slightly as bargain hunters return

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2020 14:35 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 14:35 IST
Sterling bounces back up slightly as bargain hunters return

Sterling traded slightly higher on Wednesday, as some traders bought back into a currency that had slipped to a two-week low the day before amid a flight to safe havens in financial markets following a crash in oil prices.

The pound is still well above its mid-March lows, but analysts said the currency remains cheap, though its correlation to equities and other riskier assets make it a hazardous bet. The British currency was last up 0.3% both against the dollar and the euro, trading at $1.2333 and at 88 pence respectively.

"I think it's more of a little bit of a relief rally," said Jeremy Stretch, head of G10 FX strategy at CIBS Capital Markets. A move higher in equity futures this morning was "also seen as a little bit of a catalyst for a small sterling bounce", he said. On top of that, "we haven't seen capitulation in consumer prices we might have feared".

The pound got a little bit of a kick on Wednesday from reports that Britain's inflation rate dropped in March, when oil prices tumbled and the coronavirus crisis escalated, but was in line with expectations. The pound had fallen the day before to $1.2248, a 13-day low. A month before that, it went to as low at $1.1413, its weakest in decades.

A British military plane carrying medical protective equipment from Turkey landed in the Britain early on Wednesday. The government has been criticized for not being well equipped in fighting the novel coronavirus, advising medical staff to reuse personal protective equipment (PPE).

Comments by the top official at the foreign ministry, who said on Tuesday that Britain made a political decision not to participate in a European scheme to buy ventilators and other equipment, also caused controversy. Asked about McDonald's comment, health minister Matt Hancock denied there had been a political decision.

A total of 17,337 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospitals in Britain, an increase of 828 on the figure published 24 hours earlier, health ministry data showed on Tuesday. "I think sterling will drift back lower as the data proves troublesome through the rest of the week, and also markets continue to focus on the return of politics and political risk into the UK," Stretch added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

EU official says "big divide" between member states on recovery aid

There is a big divide between EU member states on whether any coronavirus recovery aid should be handed out to member states as subsidies or loans, an official with the bloc said on Wednesday. National EU leaders are meeting via videoconfer...

Halle Berry recalls moment when Pierce Brosnan saved her from choking

Actor Halle Berry has revealed that former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan once saved her life when they were filming Die Another Day. Berry portrayed Jinx opposite Brosnan in the 2002 movie, which had marked his last outing as the suave Bri...

OYO cuts 25% of fixed pay of employees; sends some staff on leave with limited benefits

OYO on Wednesday informed employees that 25 per cent of their fixed salaries will be cut and asked some staff to go on a four-month leave with limited benefits from May 4 as the hotel rooms aggregator grapples with economic pressures due to...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Brent slumps to 1999 lows, stocks clamber higher

Stormy oil markets sent Brent prices crashing to their lowest since 1999 on Wednesday, though a stabilisation of some petrocurrencies and a bounce in European stocks gave investors something buoyant to cling to. The wildest trading in oil m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020