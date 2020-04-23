Abu Dhabi to re-open bus services Saturday after sterilization

Abu Dhabi to re-open bus services Saturday after sterilizationReuters | Cairo | Updated: 23-04-2020 04:07 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 04:07 IST
Abu Dhabi will re-open bus services by 6 a.m. on Saturday, the department of municipalities and transport said on Wednesday.
The department said it would conduct a 48-hour sterilization campaign of public bus services from Thursday morning.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
