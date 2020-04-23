Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vietnam says Facebook should adhere by local laws

Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 23-04-2020 14:41 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 14:41 IST
Vietnam says Facebook should adhere by local laws

Companies like Facebook that operate in Vietnam should abide by local laws and fully implement their tax and social responsibilities in the country, Vietnam's foreign ministry said on Thursday.

On Tuesday, a Reuters exclusive revealed that Facebook's local servers in Vietnam were taken offline in mid-February, slowing local traffic to a crawl until Facebook agreed to a government request to significantly increase the censorship of "anti-state" posts for local users in Vietnam. "Vietnam's guidelines are to promote the development of the internet and information and communication technology in the support of the country's development," foreign ministry spokesman Ngo Toan Thang told a regular news conference.

"These companies must fully implement their tax and social responsibilities," Thang said in response to a question about the Reuters report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Cong starts kitchen in party office to serve food to migrant workers amid lockdown

The Delhi unit of Congress opened Congress ki Rasoi on Thursday at the party office to serve cooked food to migrant labours who are stranded in Delhi amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Speaking to ANI, PCC president Anil Chaudhry said This is the ...

Coronavirus school shutdowns threaten to deepen U.S. 'digital divide'

Liz Peasley, a special education aide in the rural Grand Coulee Dam School District in Washington State, drives 10 miles from her home on the Colville Indian Reservation just to get a workable cellphone signal.Now, with schools shut down un...

INSIGHT-Blood-pressure drugs are in the crosshairs of COVID-19 research

Scientists are baffled by how the coronavirus attacks the body - killing many patients while barely affecting others.But some are tantalized by a clue A disproportionate number of patients hospitalized by COVID-19, the disease caused by the...

Fears for Uganda's zoo animals as cash dwindles in coronavirus lockdown

Nyakato, an orphaned baby elephant at a conservation centre in Uganda, wants to play. She flaps her small ears while poking her trunk through the fence towards her keeper.For now, her biggest problem is loneliness. But soon it may be food -...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020