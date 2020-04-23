Left Menu
Development News Edition

British builder Taylor Wimpey aims to resume work in May

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2020 14:48 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 14:48 IST
British builder Taylor Wimpey aims to resume work in May

Two of Britain's best known homebuilders said on Thursday they were planning to restart construction work in the next two weeks, offering hope to thousands of contractors and suppliers whose business has been crippled by Britain's coronavirus lockdown.

Taylor Wimpey, said on Thursday it was confident of restarting work on its construction sites on May 4 and has continued to sell houses online during the lockdown, posting solid year-on-year growth in orders. Smaller peer Vistry, formerly known as Bovis Homes, said that it expected 90% of its sites to be back at work as early as next Monday.

Shares in Taylor Wimpey jumped 7% to 144.5 pence, while Vistry gained 6% after the news. Although work on building sites had not been barred in Britain, many companies shut down their construction sites last month due to onsite difficulties with social distancing, which made operations unviable.

Across all sectors of the economy, companies have been scrambling to cope, with many scrapping dividend payments, pulling back guidance and drawing down credit facilities to preserve cash. "The return to production is earlier, the order book more robust, the balance sheets more resilient - the statements from Taylor Wimpey and Vistry today appear to give us lots to be positive about", brokerage Jefferies said.

Britain's housing market, widely seen as an important indicator of consumer confidence and spending, has been brought to a virtual halt by the coronavirus lockdowns, with the government advising against new sales, and pricing websites saying it is almost impossible to measure current rates. Taylor Wimpey said online sales had helped it increase its order book.

"We are still seeing continued demand for our homes and our sales teams have been selling homes remotely, and digitally, week to week," CEO Pete Redfern said. The company, which competes with Barratt Developments and Persimmon completed 2,271 homes, a 14.1% fall for the 16-week period ending April 19, while its order book value stood at about 2.7 million pounds, compared with 2.4 million pounds, last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Cong starts kitchen in party office to serve food to migrant workers amid lockdown

The Delhi unit of Congress opened Congress ki Rasoi on Thursday at the party office to serve cooked food to migrant labours who are stranded in Delhi amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Speaking to ANI, PCC president Anil Chaudhry said This is the ...

Coronavirus school shutdowns threaten to deepen U.S. 'digital divide'

Liz Peasley, a special education aide in the rural Grand Coulee Dam School District in Washington State, drives 10 miles from her home on the Colville Indian Reservation just to get a workable cellphone signal.Now, with schools shut down un...

INSIGHT-Blood-pressure drugs are in the crosshairs of COVID-19 research

Scientists are baffled by how the coronavirus attacks the body - killing many patients while barely affecting others.But some are tantalized by a clue A disproportionate number of patients hospitalized by COVID-19, the disease caused by the...

Fears for Uganda's zoo animals as cash dwindles in coronavirus lockdown

Nyakato, an orphaned baby elephant at a conservation centre in Uganda, wants to play. She flaps her small ears while poking her trunk through the fence towards her keeper.For now, her biggest problem is loneliness. But soon it may be food -...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020