Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thailand's tourist drought leaves space for shy sea mammal

PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 23-04-2020 16:37 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 15:57 IST
Thailand's tourist drought leaves space for shy sea mammal
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

It's rare to see a threatened species of sea mammal in shallow waters in southern Thailand but thanks to travel restrictions that have stripped popular destinations of crowds of tourists, a large group of dugongs have made their presence known. Drone video footage released by the Department of National Parks shows a 30-strong herd of dugongs on Wednesday off Libong island in Trang province. They were feeding on seagrass and occasionally surfaced to breathe.

Naturalists report other marine animals are also taking advantage of the tourism slump that is leaving coastal regions tranquil and undisturbed. Human intrusion and marine pollution have made dugong sightings in southern Thailand rare in recent years.

"It's quite unusual," marine scientist Thon Thamrongnawasawat told The Associated Press on Thursday when asked about the dugongs. "This species of mammal is very sensitive to speed boats and people. When they are gone, they feel free to gather in a large group and come close to shore." Dugongs closely related to the manatee or sea cow are officially classified as vulnerable. They can grow up to 3.4 meters (11 feet) in length. Thailand's population is put at around 250. Last year a record number of dead dugongs were found in Thai waters.

Their fate captured attention last June after images circulated of Thai veterinarians cuddling an ailing baby dugong and hand-feeding her with milk and seagrass. Despite the care, she died two months later. An autopsy found a large amount of plastic waste in her intestines that had caused gastritis and blood infection.

Thon said there were also reports this week of large schools of sharks coming unusually close to shore in several places in southern Thailand, and a sighting of a pod of false killer whales. Video from park rangers on Phi Phi island shows 70-100 blacktip sharks in the shallow waters of the Maya Bay, made famous in the Leonardo DiCaprio movie "The Beach." The bay was closed to tourists in June 2018 for ecological recovery, and the island's entire national park has been shut since March to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Park rangers also counted 10-15 false killer whales, another protected species, near the popular tourist island of Koh Lanta, the first time they have been seen in that area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Katherine Schwarzenegger dishes on how she maintains a 'strong' marriage with Chris Pratt

American author Katherine Schwarzenegger has shared the relationship fundamentals she and husband and actor Chris Pratt follow to keep their marriage on solid ground. According to Us Weekly, the 30-year-old author on Tuesday local time, tol...

Banksy's "Girl with a Pierced Eardrum" gains a coronavirus face mask

Banksys Girl with a Pierced Eardrum has been updated for the coronavirus era with the addition of a blue surgical face mask. The mural, a take on Dutch artist Johannes Vermeers Girl with a Pearl Earring but with a security alarm replacing t...

Indian national with COVID-19 found dead in Singapore

A 46-year-old Indian national, who was a confirmed case of COVID-19, was found dead here on Thursday, police said. The deceased, whose name was not revealed by the authorities, was found dead at the staircase landing at Khoo Teck Puat Hos...

Time to stand together and beat this virus: Olympian boxer Akhil Kumar

Former Olympian boxer Akhil Kumar, who is currently serving in Haryana Police, on Thursday said the coronavirus crisis is the time to stand together and defeat COVID-19. When I used to play, my strategy for my opponent was different, I plan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020