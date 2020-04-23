Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guards chief: U.S. warships will be destroyed if they threaten Iran in Gulf

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 23-04-2020 16:49 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 16:00 IST
Guards chief: U.S. warships will be destroyed if they threaten Iran in Gulf
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Iran will destroy U.S. warships if its security is threatened in the Gulf, the head of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards told state TV on Thursday, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump warned Tehran over "harassment" of U.S. vessels.

"I have ordered our naval forces to destroy any American terrorist force in the Persian Gulf that threatens the security of Iran's military or non-military ships," Hossein Salami said. "Security of the Persian Gulf is part of Iran's strategic priorities."

Trump said on Wednesday he had instructed the U.S. Navy to fire on any Iranian ships that harass it at sea, but said later he was not changing the military's rules of engagement. Earlier this month, the U.S. military said 11 Revolutionary Guards naval vessels from the Guards navy came close to U.S. Navy and coast guard ships in the Gulf, calling the moves "dangerous and provocative".

Iran blamed its longtime adversary for the incident. "I am telling the Americans that we are absolutely determined and serious in defending our national security, our water borders, our shipping safety, and our security forces, and we will respond decisively to any sabotage," Salami said.

"Americans have experienced our power in the past and must learn from it." Tensions between Iran and the United States have escalated anew since 2018 when Trump withdrew from Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with six world powers and reimposed crippling sanctions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Katherine Schwarzenegger dishes on how she maintains a 'strong' marriage with Chris Pratt

American author Katherine Schwarzenegger has shared the relationship fundamentals she and husband and actor Chris Pratt follow to keep their marriage on solid ground. According to Us Weekly, the 30-year-old author on Tuesday local time, tol...

Banksy's "Girl with a Pierced Eardrum" gains a coronavirus face mask

Banksys Girl with a Pierced Eardrum has been updated for the coronavirus era with the addition of a blue surgical face mask. The mural, a take on Dutch artist Johannes Vermeers Girl with a Pearl Earring but with a security alarm replacing t...

Indian national with COVID-19 found dead in Singapore

A 46-year-old Indian national, who was a confirmed case of COVID-19, was found dead here on Thursday, police said. The deceased, whose name was not revealed by the authorities, was found dead at the staircase landing at Khoo Teck Puat Hos...

Time to stand together and beat this virus: Olympian boxer Akhil Kumar

Former Olympian boxer Akhil Kumar, who is currently serving in Haryana Police, on Thursday said the coronavirus crisis is the time to stand together and defeat COVID-19. When I used to play, my strategy for my opponent was different, I plan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020