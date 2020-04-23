Left Menu
Nepal reports two new coronavirus cases, total count reaches 47

Nepal on Thursday reported two fresh cases of COVID-19 taking the nation's total count to 47.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 23-04-2020 18:39 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 18:39 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Nepal on Thursday reported two fresh cases of COVID-19 taking the nation's total count to 47. In its daily press briefing, Nepal's Ministry of Health confirmed one new case of coronavirus each in Udayapur and Dhanusha District.

"Their samples were tested at the National Public Health Laboratory in Kathmandu. It was a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method used to confirm the infection. We are working on contact tracing and the number of patients now stands at 47," Bikash Devkota, the health ministry spokesperson said. Meanwhile, two patients have been discharged after full recovery on Thursday taking thenumber of recovered persons to nine.

Nepal till Thursday has tested 34,523 samples using Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) method and 90199 using the Polymerase Chain Reaction method. As per the Ministry, a total of 86 people are currently in isolation around the nation whereas 10,523 have been kept in quarantine. (ANI)

