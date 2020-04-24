Isurus, BOOM move to 2-0 in Road to Rio - South America

For the second straight day, Isurus and BOOM Esports each won Thursday, improving to 2-0 in group play at the ESL One: Road to Rio - South America event. Isurus rallied past RED Canids 2-1, while BOOM swept Imperial e-Sports 2-0. The two undefeated teams will meet Friday for a spot in the grand final.

The South American competition features just four teams vying for Pro Tour points and a $10,000 prize pool. After three days of round-robin play, the first-place team will advance straight to the Sunday final. The second- and third-place teams will square off for the other berth in the final. All matches are best-of-three. ESL One: Rio Major, a $2 million Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, was originally scheduled to be held May 11-24 in Rio de Janeiro, but it was pushed back to Nov. 9-22 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The regional qualifying events for Europe, South America and North America all started Wednesday. Play in the Commonwealth of Independent States region will begin April 30, with the Asia and Oceania regions kicking off May 6. The teams are competing for a total of $255,000 in the online tournaments, as well as for ranking points to be applied toward berths at the ESL One: Rio Major.

RED Canids jumped out on Isurus on Thursday, taking Dust II 16-7, but Isurus responded with victories of 16-14 on Mirage and 16-13 on Nuke. BOOM faced far less resistance against Imperial e-Sports, cruising to wins of 16-2 on Inferno and 16-3 on Vertigo.

Isurus and BOOM will battle to open Friday's action, with the winner going straight to the final. RED Canids and Imperial e-Sports will then face off for the third playoff spot. ESL One: Road to Rio - South America standings, with win-loss record and map differential

T1. BOOM Esports, 2-0, +28 T1. Isurus, 2-0, +4

T3. RED Canids, 0-2, +3 T3. Imperial e-Sports, 0-2, -35

--Field Level Media

