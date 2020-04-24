Left Menu
Development News Edition

FURIA rally to win Road to Rio - North America opener

Reuters | Updated: 24-04-2020 06:20 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 06:20 IST
FURIA rally to win Road to Rio - North America opener

FURIA Esports came from behind to beat Team Envy 2-1 on Thursday as Group B action began in the ESL One: Road to Rio - North America event. In the other opening Group B matches, MIBR swept Yeah Gaming 2-0, and Team Liquid edged Bad News Bears 2-1.

The ESL One: Rio Major, a $2 million Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, was originally scheduled to be held May 11-24 in Rio de Janeiro, but it was pushed back to Nov. 9-22 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The regional qualifying events for North America, South America and Europe all started Wednesday. Play in the Commonwealth of Independent States region will begin April 30, with the Asia and Oceania regions kicking off May 6.

The teams are competing for a total of $255,000 in the online tournaments, as well as for Regional Major Ranking points to be applied toward berths at the ESL One: Rio Major. The North American event has 12 teams divided into two groups for round-robin play consisting of best-of-three matches. The top two finishers from each group advance to the semifinals of the playoffs, with the third- and fourth-place finishers advancing to the quarterfinals.

All playoff matches are best-of-three. The North American champion will receive 400 Pro Tour points and an as-yet-unannounced share of the $60,000 prize pool. The runner-up will get 285 Pro Tour points.

The two groups will play on alternating days through May 3. The playoffs are scheduled to conclude May 10. On Thursday, MIBR downed Yeah Gaming 16-5 on Dust II, then closed out the match with a 22-18, double-overtime win on Mirage.

Envy opened with a 22-20, double-overtime decision on Nuke before FURIA claimed Mirage 16-9. The decisive third map, Inferno, went to FURIA by a 16-6 count. Liquid won Mirage 16-10, but Bad News Bears drew even with a 16-9 victory on Nuke. Liquid then sealed the series with a 16-13 triumph on Overpass.

Action in Group A resumes Friday with three matches: --Evil Geniuses vs. 100 Thieves

--Gen.G Esports vs. Triumph --Orgless vs. Cloud9

ESL One: Road to Rio - North America standings, with win-loss record and map differential Group A

T1. Evil Geniuses, 1-0, +13 T1. Gen.G Esports, 1-0, +12

T1. Triumph, 1-0, even T4. Cloud9, 0-1, even

T4. 100 Thieves, 0-1, -12 T4. Orgless, 0-1, -13

Group B T1. MIBR, 1-0, +15

T1. FURIA Esports, 1-0, +15 T1. Team Liquid, 1-0, +2

T4. Bad News Bears, 0-1, -2 T4. Team Envy, 0-1, -15

T4. Yeah Gaming, 0-1, -15 --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

U.S. House passes $500 billion coronavirus bill in latest relief package

The U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved a 484 billion coronavirus relief bill on Thursday, funding small businesses and hospitals and pushing the total spending response to the crisis to an unprecedented near 3 trillion. T...

Bombay HC issues notice to Maha govt in Thane engineer assault case

The Bombay High Court has asked the Maharashtra government as to why the Thane engineer assault case, in which state minister Jitendra Awhads staff was allegedly involved, should not be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI...

US House approves interim $484 bn COVID-19 relief bill

The US House of Representatives on Thursday local time passed a coronavirus pandemic relief bill of USD 484 billion that provides funding for small businesses, hospitals and coronavirus testing. This comes as the virus continues to ravage t...

Indian-American NGO raises USD 1 million for coronavirus relief work in US, India

An Indian-American NGO has raised USD 1 million to fight hunger in India and the United States amid the the coronavirus pandemic. This translates to 4,700,000 meals for people in the United States and ration kits for 106,000 migrant workers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020