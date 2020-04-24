Left Menu
Development News Edition

US House approves interim $484 bn COVID-19 relief bill

The US House of Representatives on Thursday (local time) passed a coronavirus pandemic relief bill of USD 484 billion that provides funding for small businesses, hospitals and coronavirus testing.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-04-2020 06:23 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 06:23 IST
US House approves interim $484 bn COVID-19 relief bill
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The US House of Representatives on Thursday (local time) passed a coronavirus pandemic relief bill of USD 484 billion that provides funding for small businesses, hospitals and coronavirus testing. This comes as the virus continues to ravage the country with over 49,000 deaths so far.

"Throughout this crisis, our small businesses have done everything we have asked and it is past time that we act. But we all know more needs to be done," Congressman Anthony Gonzalez was quoted by CNN as saying. The passage of the bill, which is an interim measure, comes just few weeks after a USD 2 trillion rescue stimulus package was announced.

US President Donald Trump, in the COVID-19 press briefing, said that he may sign the package today (local time). "I am signing it probably tonight," he said during Thursday's COVID-19 briefing.

Meanwhile, more than 2.6 million people around the world have been affected by COVID-19. The US has reported as many as 8,60,000 cases with 49,759 fatalities, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

U.S. House passes $500 billion coronavirus bill in latest relief package

The U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved a 484 billion coronavirus relief bill on Thursday, funding small businesses and hospitals and pushing the total spending response to the crisis to an unprecedented near 3 trillion. T...

Bombay HC issues notice to Maha govt in Thane engineer assault case

The Bombay High Court has asked the Maharashtra government as to why the Thane engineer assault case, in which state minister Jitendra Awhads staff was allegedly involved, should not be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI...

US House approves interim $484 bn COVID-19 relief bill

The US House of Representatives on Thursday local time passed a coronavirus pandemic relief bill of USD 484 billion that provides funding for small businesses, hospitals and coronavirus testing. This comes as the virus continues to ravage t...

Indian-American NGO raises USD 1 million for coronavirus relief work in US, India

An Indian-American NGO has raised USD 1 million to fight hunger in India and the United States amid the the coronavirus pandemic. This translates to 4,700,000 meals for people in the United States and ration kits for 106,000 migrant workers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020