US House approves interim $484 bn COVID-19 relief bill

The US House of Representatives on Thursday (local time) passed a coronavirus pandemic relief bill of USD 484 billion that provides funding for small businesses, hospitals and coronavirus testing. This comes as the virus continues to ravage the country with over 49,000 deaths so far.

"Throughout this crisis, our small businesses have done everything we have asked and it is past time that we act. But we all know more needs to be done," Congressman Anthony Gonzalez was quoted by CNN as saying. The passage of the bill, which is an interim measure, comes just few weeks after a USD 2 trillion rescue stimulus package was announced.

US President Donald Trump, in the COVID-19 press briefing, said that he may sign the package today (local time). "I am signing it probably tonight," he said during Thursday's COVID-19 briefing.

Meanwhile, more than 2.6 million people around the world have been affected by COVID-19. The US has reported as many as 8,60,000 cases with 49,759 fatalities, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. (ANI)

