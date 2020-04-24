Malpractice reported in relief distribution amid COVID-19 outbreak in Gilgit-Baltistan

Political parties in Pakistan occupied Gilgit-Baltistan are blaming each other for malpractices in the distribution of relief material to the poor and those in quarantine centres amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Gilgit Baltistan, the region bordering China's Xinjiang province, has reported 300 corona cases till April 24. It is believed the numbers are higher as suspected patients are not being tested because of the lack of labs, testing kits and expert medical staff.

Khalid Khurshid, President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Diamer-Astore has directly blamed the Chief Minister of Gilgit Baltistan, Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman, who represents PML(N) for malpractices in the distribution of ration to the needy. At a news conference, Khurshid said, "The labour class, who are quarantined, are told that government will provide them food and other necessary help for 14 days. But, these promises are not getting fulfilled on the ground."

He also said that relief material, including medical equipments like masks and gloves, is not reaching the medical staff but is being used by the politicians themselves. Shams Lone, another PTI leader from the region said, "This is really shameful that despite a lack of masks for medical staff, the politicians are using these masks for their personal use."

As the pandemic grips Pakistan and the regions under its illegal occupation, the political tussle emerging during the crisis will directly impact the relief provided to patients and those affected because of the lockdown.