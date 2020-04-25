Left Menu
Italy reports 415 new deaths, 2,357 cases

PTI | Rome | Updated: 25-04-2020 23:29 IST
Italy has reported 415 deaths and 2,357 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Italian health ministry puts Europe's highest death toll at more than 26,000. The total known infections stand at more than 195,000.

The Lombardy region registers the most cases in Italy, adding some 700 on Saturday for a total of nearly 72,000 infected persons there since Italy's first case in that northern region on February 20. Much of Italy's south has been spared the brunt of the outbreak.

Authorities cautioned Italians against abandoning social distancing practices after the current lockdown ends and looser restrictions begin on May 4..

