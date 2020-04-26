Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Children return to Spain's streets after 44 days

PTI | Barcelona | Updated: 26-04-2020 15:43 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 15:43 IST
Coronavirus: Children return to Spain's streets after 44 days

The sound of children shouting has returned to Spain's streets for the first time in six weeks after the government lifted a strict home confinement on its youngest citizens. Spain's government let children under 14 years out for the first time on Sunday morning after 44 days of complete seclusion. They can now to take walks with a parent for up to one hour within one kilometer from home.

“This is wonderful! I can't believe it has been six weeks,” said Susana Sabaté, a mother of 3-year-old twin boys who were wearing child-size face-masks. “My boys are very active. Today when they saw the front door and we gave them their scooters, they were thrilled.” Youngsters can take one toy with them, but they are not allowed play with other kids and should maintain a one-meter distance from other people. Parks are closed. Authorities recommend that both parents and children wash their hands before and after outings. Spain has one of the world's strictest lockdowns as it fights to contain one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in the world. The country has registered almost 225,000 cases of the virus and attributed nearly 23,000 deaths to COVID-19, though the true figure is thought to be much higher.

The strict measures helped reduce a daily contagion rate that was over 20% a month ago to under 2% this week, easing pressure on hospitals that were on the brink of collapse. The government plans to allow adults to go out for exercise next week. Currently, only trips for buying food and medicine and unavoidable commutes to work are permitted.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Avail free COVID-19 treatment, don't fear costs: Maha minister

The Maharashtra government has decided to make coronavirus tests and treatment in medical and dental colleges under the states Medical Education Department free and people should not avoid treatment thinking about high costs, Minister Amit ...

Make COVID-19 test kits available at lowest cost possible: Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court has directed that COVID-19 related tests should be made available to the general public at the lowest cost possible as the country is going through an unprecedented medical crisis affecting public order. The court was h...

Tennis-Tough for Murray to win another Slam, says Rusedski

The extended lockdown of tennis will help Andy Murrays return from injury but it will be a big ask for him to add to his three Grand Slam titles, according to former British number one Greg Rusedski. Murray underwent hip re-surfacing surger...

Carborundum Universal to resume operations of electro-minerals division in Kerala

Chennai, Apr26PTI Abrasives manufacturer Carborundum Universal LtdCUMI, part of the diversified conglomerate Murugappa Group, on Sunday said it is resuming operations at its electro-minerals division facilities in Kerala following relaxatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020