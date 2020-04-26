4 policemen killed, 5 injured in Taliban attack in Afghanistan's Oruzgan

Oruzgan [Afghanistan], April 26 (Sputnik/ANI): Four Afghan policemen were killed and five others were injured as Taliban militants carried out an attack on a security checkpoint in the Nachin area of the country's central province of Oruzgan, a security source told Sputnik on Sunday.

"Four policemen, including the commander of a security checkpoint, were killed and five others were injured in the attack," the source said, noting that the incident took place on Saturday night.

The source added that two police cars had been destroyed in the attack. (Sputnik/ANI)