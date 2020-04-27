Left Menu
Development News Edition

Court rules insurers can collect USD 12B under health care law

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-04-2020 21:11 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 20:49 IST
Court rules insurers can collect USD 12B under health care law

The Supreme Court ruled Monday that insurance companies can collect USD 12 billion from the federal government to cover their losses in the early years of the health care law championed by President Barack Obama. Insurers are entitled to the money under a provision of the "Obamacare" health law that promised the companies a financial cushion for losses they might incur by selling coverage to people in the marketplaces created by the health care law, the justices said by an 8-1 vote.

The program only lasted three years, but Congress inserted a provision in the Health and Human Services Department's spending bills from 2015 to 2017 to limit payments under the "risk corridors" program. Both the Obama and Trump administrations had argued that the provision means the government has no obligation to pay. The companies cite HHS statistics to claim they are owed USD 12 billion.

The case is separate from a challenge to the health care law that the court has agreed to hear in its term that begins in October.

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

UK hospital COVID-19 death toll rises 360 to 21,092

A further 360 people have died from COVID-19 in British hospitals, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Monday, bringing the total to 21,092.The 360 increase was the lowest daily death toll for four weeks, although weekend reporting delays...

World champion Taylor calls boxing without fans 'glorified sparring'

World champion Josh Taylor fears it will be hard to motivate himself for the glorified sparring of boxing behind closed doors. The Scot was meant to defend his World Boxing Association and International Boxing Federation super-lightweight t...

Ghaziabad admin writes to director school education, wants summer vacation to be declared from May 1

The district administration has written to the director school education, Uttar Pradesh to declare the summer vacation for schools from May 1 instead of May 20 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The academic session in schools in the ...

Sausage roll supremo Greggs to start reopening stores as UK lockdown eases

British baker and takeaway food group Greggs - famed for its sausage rolls and vegan snacks - plans to reopen 20 shops from next Monday in a trial to see it can operate effectively with social distancing measures as a coronavirus lockdown i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020