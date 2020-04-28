Left Menu
Southern Sindh province Governor in Pak tests positive for coronavirus

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 28-04-2020 01:49 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 01:21 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Governor of Pakistan's southern Sindh province Imran Ismail, a very close aide of Prime Minister Imran Khan, has tested positive for the deadly coronavirus, his party said on Monday. A stalwart of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, Ismail said he was prepared to fight it out.

"I believe this is nothing what we are prepared for. May Allah give us strength to fight the pandemic inshallah," he said in a tweet. The death toll due to the coronavirus rose to 293 in Pakistan while the total number of cases jumped to 13,947 on Monday.

Sindh has registered 4,956 positive cases so far. Some 50 police personnel, including six inspectors, have also tested positive for the virus. According to Karachi City police chief Additional Inspector General Ghulam Nabi Memon, the majority of the infected police officials are those were not deployed for the active field duty.

The police personnel, one of whom has recovered, are undergoing treatment in isolation wards at different hospitals in Karachi. According to the Ministry of National Health Services, more than 3,000 people have recovered from the contagion in Pakistan.

So far, 150,756 tests have been conducted including 6,391 in the last 24 hours, while the authorities announced to increase the number of daily tests to 20,000 from the next month.

