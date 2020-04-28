Left Menu
Secret's 'Puppey' bringing back invite-only FPL

Updated: 28-04-2020 02:42 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 02:34 IST
Clement "Puppey" Ivanov of Team Secret "reignited" the FACEIT Pro League on Monday. The invite-only league features top Dota 2 players from multiple regions.

"I have reignited the Faceit players league," Puppey tweeted. "... I want managers of teams to check their emails and individual players to check their twitter private messages. Thank you!" The last FACEIT Pro League for Dota 2 was held in 2018, but both established pros and up-and-coming talent could have more free time now to compete during the COVID-19 pandemic.

