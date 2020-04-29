Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK regulator ends probe of ex-Barclays banker Roger Jenkins -lawyer

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2020 02:34 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 02:34 IST
UK regulator ends probe of ex-Barclays banker Roger Jenkins -lawyer

Roger Jenkins, a former feted Barclays rainmaker who was acquitted of fraud charges by a London jury two months ago, has now also been cleared of wrongdoing in a separate regulatory investigation, his lawyer said on Tuesday. Brad Kaufman, co-president of law firm Greenberg Traurig, who has been representing Jenkins since 2012, told Reuters that the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) had closed its inquiry into Jenkins' role in Barclays' emergency fundraisings from Qatar at the height of the credit crisis.

"The FCA has discontinued their warning notice," he said. "After all he has been through, and having been exonerated by the SFO (Serious Fraud Office) trial, it would have been unfair to continue with the investigation." The FCA called Barclays "reckless" in 2013 for failing to disclose 322 million pounds ($400 million) in advisory payments to Qatari investors, whose capital injections helped the British bank avoid a state bailout in 2008.

But an investigation into the bank and individuals was put on hold after the SFO launched a criminal inquiry in late 2012. In February this year, Jenkins and two other former Barclays executives were unanimously acquitted of fraud charges. The conclusion of the high-profile trial at London's Old Bailey meant Jenkins, once dubbed the bank's "gatekeeper" to the Qatari relationship, Tom Kalaris, who ran the wealth division, and Richard Boath, a onetime financial institutions boss, walked free. The men had all denied wrongdoing.

But the end of the criminal trial also heralded the rekindling of the regulatory investigation, which could have led to executives being fined or banned from financial services. The FCA has not disclosed which individuals were in its sights. It said on Tuesday it normally did not comment about matters being considered by the Regulatory Decisions Committee, an internal panel of experts that takes enforcement and supervisory decisions on its behalf.

A spokesman said in a statement that "we have strict confidentiality and privacy obligations to comply with." Boath has said the FCA ended an investigation into him years ago. Kalaris had not been in the regulator's sights, his lawyer said.

Barclays, which said in 2013 that the FCA planned to fine it 50 million pounds for its failure to adequately disclose the Qatari advisory payments, said in its annual report published in February that it continued to contest the FCA findings.

TRENDING

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

S.Korea says North Korea's Kim may be trying to avoid coronavirus

China's day of reckoning is coming: Global experts

Dr Jitendra Singh discusses with faculty of LBSNAA on Covid-19 related issues

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Three U.S. children with COVID-19 have rare inflammatory syndrome

Three U.S. children infected with the coronavirus are being treated for a rare inflammatory syndrome that appears similar to one that has raised concerns by doctors in Britain, Italy and Spain, a specialist treating the patients told Reuter...

Spain to phase out coronavirus lockdown, eyes normality by end-June

Spain announced a four-phase plan on Tuesday to lift one of the toughest coronavirus lockdowns in Europe and return to normality by the end of June as the daily death toll fell to 301, less than a third of a record high of 950 in early Apri...

Reports: Browns WR Higgins agrees to one-year deal

Free agent wide receiver Rashard Higgins agreed to a one-year contract worth 910,000 to remain with the Cleveland Browns, multiple media outlets reported on Tuesday. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported Higgins wanted to remain with the...

DT Jenkins returns to Bears on one-year deal

The Chicago Bears brought back former defensive tackle John Jenkins on a one-year deal Tuesday. Jenkins spent the 2017 season with the Bears, collecting eight tackles in eight games one start.He played in 2018 with the New York Giants and 2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020