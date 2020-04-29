Left Menu
Saudi Arabia's Q1 budget deficit at about $9 bln

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 29-04-2020 06:21 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 06:21 IST
Saudi Arabia's budget deficit in the first quarter of 2020 stood at 34.107 billion Saudi riyals ($9.07 billion), the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

Total revenues in the first quarter reached 192.072 billion riyals, down 22% from the same period last year, the ministry said in a statement on its website. ($1 = 3.7590 riyals) (Reporting By Marwa Rashad and Ahmed Tolba, Writing By Maha El Dahan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

