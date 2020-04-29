Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. official welcomes Saudi announcement of ceasefire in Yemen - Al-Arabiya

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 29-04-2020 10:12 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 10:04 IST
U.S. official welcomes Saudi announcement of ceasefire in Yemen - Al-Arabiya
U.S. Assistant Secretary of State David Schenker (File photo) Image Credit: Twitter (@DavidADaoud)

The United States welcomes the announcement by the Saudi-led coalition of a ceasefire in Yemen, the Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya TV channel reported on Wednesday, citing U.S. Assistant Secretary of State David Schenker.

The Dubai-based channel also cited him saying that the government of Lebanon has to prove its commitment to reforms in order to receive economic aid.

TRENDING

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

S.Korea says North Korea's Kim may be trying to avoid coronavirus

The 100 Season 7 to get a trailer soon, main cast revealed for last season

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

PSG could play Champions League matches abroad, says Al-Khelaifi

Paris Saint-Germain will complete their Champions League season abroad if Frances new coronavirus regulations dont allow them to play matches in the country, the clubs president has said. Nasser Al-Khelaifi made the announcement after Frenc...

LEC dominates spring LoL viewer rankings

Among European and North American teams in the just-completed League of Legends spring season, the five clubs that produced the highest viewership all came from the League of Legends European Championship LEC, EsportsCharts announced Tuesda...

WRAPUP 1-Coronavirus likely hammered U.S. economy in first quarter

The U.S. economy likely contracted in the first quarter at its sharpest pace since the Great Recession as stringent measures to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus almost shut down the country, ending the longest expansion in the natio...

China parliament to open on May 22 as epidemic subsides

China announced on Wednesday that its parliament will open a key annual session on May 22, signaling that Beijing sees the country returning to normal after being reduced to a near-standstill for months by the COVID-19 epidemic. During the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020