U.S. official welcomes Saudi announcement of ceasefire in Yemen - Al-Arabiya

U.S. official welcomes Saudi announcement of ceasefire in Yemen - Al-ArabiyaReuters | Dubai | Updated: 29-04-2020 10:12 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 10:04 IST
The United States welcomes the announcement by the Saudi-led coalition of a ceasefire in Yemen, the Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya TV channel reported on Wednesday, citing U.S. Assistant Secretary of State David Schenker.
The Dubai-based channel also cited him saying that the government of Lebanon has to prove its commitment to reforms in order to receive economic aid.
