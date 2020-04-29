LEC dominates spring LoL viewer rankings

Among European and North American teams in the just-completed League of Legends spring season, the five clubs that produced the highest viewership all came from the League of Legends European Championship (LEC), EsportsCharts announced Tuesday. The list from EsportsCharts was topped by eventual LEC spring split champion G2 Esports, who garnered an average of 284,900 viewers per match.

LEC spring split runner-up Fnatic ranked second at 270,800 viewers per match. Rounding out the top five were Origen (227,400), Misfits Gaming (220,600), and MAD Lions (220,500). In sixth place for viewership was Team SoloMid, who came in fourth place in the North American-based League Championship Series' spring split. TSM drew an average of 213,000 viewers.

The remainder of the top 10: LEC's Excel Esports (209,870), LEC's Rogue (209,810), LCS' Cloud9 (208,400) and LEC's FC Schalke 04 (206,000). The LEC final between G2 and Fnatic on April 19 attracted the highest European audience of the season: 817,397. The next-highest match viewership was 492,429 for the semifinal pitting G2 against MAD Lions on April 18. Third on the list was a regular-season matchup between G2 and Fnatic on Feb. 8 that drew 476,170 viewers.

Overall, LEC matches averaged 221,549 viewers. The LCS' peak viewership was less than half of that for the LEC, with 387,299 tunings in for a Jan. 26 regular-season matchup between TSM and Immortals. The April 19 final in which Cloud9 swept FlyQuest drew 379,426 viewers. In third place among LCS matches was a second-round playoff contest between TSM and FlyQuest on April 12 that attracted 317,686 viewers.

LCS matches drew an average of 175,538 viewers.