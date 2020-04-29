Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Satellite images of luxury boats further suggest North Korea's Kim at favoured villa: experts

Satellite imagery showing recent movements of luxury boats often used by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his entourage near Wonsan provide further indications he has been at the coastal resort, according to experts who monitor the reclusive regime. Speculation about Kim's health and location erupted after his unprecedented absence from April 15 celebrations to mark the birthday of his late grandfather and North Korea's founder, Kim Il Sung. It's a boy: British PM Johnson and fiancée thrilled by birth of son

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's fiancée, Carrie Symonds, gave birth to a healthy baby boy at a London hospital on Wednesday, slightly earlier than had been expected. Symonds, 32, had said previously that their baby was due to "hatch" in the early summer. It was not clear if Johnson, 55, would take paternity leave given the government is facing the worst health crisis since the 1918 influenza outbreak. In letter to Trump, Turkey's Erdogan urges better U.S. understanding

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said in a letter to President Donald Trump he hoped the U.S. Congress would better understand the strategic importance of their relations, given solidarity and supplies shared during the coronavirus pandemic. Erdogan's letter arrived on Tuesday with a delivery of Turkish medical gear, including protective suits and masks, to help the NATO ally contain its COVID-19 outbreak. The Palace's office in Ankara released the letter on Wednesday. Epidemic's hidden victims, Syrian workers left penniless in Turkey

When the clothing factory where Syrian refugee Mohammed Eid had worked since arriving in Istanbul closed because of the coronavirus lockdown, his manager had a bleak message for laid-off staff: you're on your own. Like millions across Turkey, Eid lost his wage packet overnight. But unlike Turkish workers idled by the enforced shutdown, he found no safety net to help him and his family through the sudden crisis. The last places on earth without the coronavirus

Despite infecting more than three million people around the world, there are still 34 countries and territories that have yet to report a single case of the novel coronavirus. These include Comoros, Lesotho, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and tiny far-flung island nations in the Pacific such as Nauru, Kiribati and the Solomon Islands. Greece opening to tourists in July but hoteliers fear empty beaches

Greece hopes to welcome back tourists from July, but hoteliers expect a bleak season, fearing the coronavirus pandemic will keep visitors away and beaches empty. Tourism is a major income earner for Greece. It drew 34 million visitors last year, bringing in 18 billion euros ($19.52 billion) in revenue, about 10-12% of economic output, and provided employment for about one in five of the workforce. UK death toll 27,241, opposition Labour leader Starmer says

The United Kingdom's COVID-19 death toll is probably higher than 27,241 making it one of the worst-hit countries in Europe, opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer said on Wednesday as he questioned the government's response to the outbreak. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government is facing growing criticism for its response to the outbreak as the death toll continues to rise. Northern Chinese region including Beijing to ease COVID-19 curbs

A populous region in northern China that includes Beijing will ease restrictions imposed to halt the spread of the new coronavirus, as the country gradually transitions to a new state of normal amid dwindling cases of COVID-19. The municipalities of Beijing and Tianjin, as well as neighbouring Hebei province, will lower their COVID-19 emergency response level to level II from level I starting at midnight on Thursday, their respective governments said on Wednesday. China parliament sets key meeting for May as COVID-19 epidemic subsides

China announced on Wednesday that its parliament will open a key annual session on May 22, signalling that Beijing sees the country returning to normal after being reduced to a near-standstill for months by the COVID-19 epidemic. During the gathering of the National People's Congress in the capital, delegates will ratify major legislation, and the government will unveil economic targets, set defence spending projections and make personnel changes. The ruling Communist Party also typically announces signature policy initiatives. Spain's daily coronavirus deaths up, lockdown easing plan unaffected

Spain recorded 325 deaths from the novel coronavirus overnight, up from 301 reported the previous day, but health officials said the epidemic was evolving favourably as the country prepares for a gradual easing of its lockdown from next week. The overall death toll from the virus rose by 453 to 24,275, the health ministry said, adding that the additional cases were from the previous days in the region of Galicia.