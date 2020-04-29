BRIEF-Trump To Meet With Executives From Waffle House, Wynn, Toyota, Others To Discuss Reopening Economy - CNBC

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...
... ...
The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...
US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...
Britains ambassador to the United States on Wednesday backed calls for an investigation into the origins of the novel coronavirus and the response of the World Health Organization but said the first priority should be containing the outbrea...
Commissioner Roger Goodell will not be paid during the coronavirus pandemic as part of a leadership-initiated reduction in pay by the NFL. Multiple outlets reported the terms of the widespread pay reduction confirmed by a memo sent to teams...
Unable to play at the Berlin Philharmonic as planned, U.S. musician Cameron Carpenter has responded to coronavirus restrictions by putting his organ and some loudspeakers on a truck to play to seniors and care homes in the German capital. C...
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Wednesday lifted some restrictions outside Budapest imposed to contain the coronavirus outbreak, saying shops and restaurant terraces will be allowed to reopen without time limits.Existing restrictio...