Maldives reports first coronavirus fatality

The Maldives on Thursday reported the first death from coronavirus in the country, health authorities have confirmed. The deceased has been identified as an 83-year-old woman, said Health Minister Abdulla Ameen, Sputnik reported.

She reportedly died en route to a hospital where she was being transported with difficulty in breathing. The Maldivian Health Protection Agency said that the woman had been tested for COVID-19 on April 27, but her results positive came in already after she died.

The Maldives has reported 280 confirmed cases.