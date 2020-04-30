Left Menu
Development News Edition

McDonald's profit misses estimates as restaurants limit services

Reuters | Updated: 30-04-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 17:07 IST
McDonald's profit misses estimates as restaurants limit services
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

McDonald's Corp missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit on Thursday as most of its restaurants limited their services to delivery, drive-thru, and take-away to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The world's largest fast-food company said about 75% of its about 39,000 restaurants around the world were operational as of Thursday, including almost all of its nearly 14,000 restaurants in the United States. The company said it had resumed operations in a majority of its restaurants in China, where the virus was first detected late last year, although demand remained low as consumers had not fully returned to their routines.

"The global crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly disrupted our business, and we continue to operate in a very challenging and unpredictable environment," Chief Executive Officer Chris Kempczinski said. The burger chain had pre-announced a 3.4% fall in first-quarter comparable-store sales earlier this month, with U.S. sales rising just 0.1% powered by strong demand before the pandemic.

In March alone, global comparable sales fell 22.2%, the company had said in early April. Shares of McDonald's, a Dow 30 component, were marginally down before the opening bell. The stock has lost about 5% so far this year.

The health crisis, which has infected over a million in the United States and killed about 60,000, has forced government-led lockdowns, bringing dine-in businesses for several restaurants to a halt towards the end of the first quarter. Earlier this month, McDonald's withdrew its outlook for the year, joining other restaurant chains, citing uncertainties related to the health crisis and its impact on the global economic conditions.

Net income fell to $1.11 billion, or $1.47 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $1.33 billion, or $1.72 per share, a year earlier. Analysts were expecting a profit of $1.57 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue fell 6.2% to $4.71 billion but was above Wall Street estimates of $4.65 billion.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Crash Landing on You Season 2 likely to get official release date in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

ECB's Lagarde says duration of euro economy's "unprecedented decline" as yet uncertain

The coronavirus pandemic has sent the euro zones economy into an unprecedented decline that is likely to steepen before a recovery phase kicks in, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Thursday. The trend pointed to rapi...

SAM & Co. announces no pay cuts, defers variable compensation payment

New Delhi India, April 30 ANINewsVoir As we navigate these challenging times, our focus remains on the wellbeing of our people, securing the business of the firm, strong financial management, and providing as much certainty as we can to our...

Telangana minister demands Centre arrange spl trains for migrant workers to travel to native states

Telangana Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav on Thursday demanded that the Centre arrange special trains and provide free transportation for migrant workers to their native states. Observing that there are about 15 lakh migrant work...

Make public info on hospitals for non-COVID-19 patients: HC

The Bombay High Court on Thursday directed the Maharashtra government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC to make public details of the arrangements made to ensure medical treatment for non-COVID-19 patients. Justice B Colabawall...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020