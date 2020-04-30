Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian Mission in London initiates registration process of citizens stranded due to COVID-19 restrictions

The Indian High Commission in London initiated the registration process of citizens stranded due to COVID-19 restrictions from Thursday.

ANI | London | Updated: 30-04-2020 18:17 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 18:05 IST
Indian Mission in London initiates registration process of citizens stranded due to COVID-19 restrictions
Passenger screening at airports (Representative Image). Image Credit: ANI

The Indian High Commission in London initiated the registration process of citizens stranded due to COVID-19 restrictions from Thursday. "All Indian citizens stranded in the UK may please register themselves with the High Commission through google sheet available at https://forms.gle/nnWCw2arfpNxguhM7.

Or through website http://hcilondon.gov.in You may ignore if already registered. @RuchiGhanashyam @CGI_Bghm @IndiaInScotland" the High Commission said in a tweet. In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the Government of India had earlier rescued Indian nationals from countries like China, Italy, and Iran. But some Indian students are still stranded in the United Kingdom (UK) due to the COVID-19 restrictions put in place to contain the spread of the infection.

On April 7, the Supreme Court sought response from the Centre on a plea for the immediate evacuation of all Indian students who are stranded in the UK amid the lockdown. A petition, filed by Delhi-based advocate Madhurima Mridul, said that the government should be directed to ensure that flights ferrying British nationals from India to the UK be used to evacuate Indian students who are stranded there and are willing to come back.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Crash Landing on You Season 2 likely to get official release date in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Embassy Office Parks Demonstrates Solidarity and Support to Police & Fire Services in the Fight Against COVID-19 Pandemic

Bengaluru Karnataka India, April 30 ANIBusinessWire India Embassy Office Park REIT, Indias first and only listed REIT, has been committed to reducing the impact of the COVID-19 virus since its outbreak. In line with its corporate ethos to ...

ECB's Lagarde says duration of euro economy's "unprecedented decline" as yet uncertain

The coronavirus pandemic has sent the euro zones economy into an unprecedented decline that is likely to steepen before a recovery phase kicks in, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Thursday. The trend pointed to rapi...

SAM & Co. announces no pay cuts, defers variable compensation payment

New Delhi India, April 30 ANINewsVoir As we navigate these challenging times, our focus remains on the wellbeing of our people, securing the business of the firm, strong financial management, and providing as much certainty as we can to our...

Telangana minister demands Centre arrange spl trains for migrant workers to travel to native states

Telangana Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav on Thursday demanded that the Centre arrange special trains and provide free transportation for migrant workers to their native states. Observing that there are about 15 lakh migrant work...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020