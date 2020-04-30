U.S. envoy wants Turkey to press militants in Syria's Idlib

U.S. envoy wants Turkey to press militants in Syria's IdlibReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-04-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 20:21 IST
U.S. Syria special envoy Jim Jeffrey said on Thursday he hoped Turkey would maintain pressure on militant groups including the jihadist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham in Syria's opposition-held province of Idlib.
"We hope to see the Turks continue to put pressure on the terrorist organizations there, the most powerful of them Hayat Tahrir al Sham," Jeffrey told an online meeting hosted by the Atlantic Council. "There have been some exchanges of fire, there's been some pressure on them. We hope to see that continue. "
