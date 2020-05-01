President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez condemns firing at Cuban Embassy in US

Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez on Thursday condemned the firing at Cuban Embassy in the United States. "Cuba waits for an investigation into shooting at our Embassy in the United States. We condemn this aggression. States must protect diplomatic missions accredited to their country," he said in a tweet.

According to a Sputnik report, earlier in the day, a man opened fire on the Cuban Embassy in Washington with an assault rifle. Sputnik quoted the US Secret Service as saying in an emailed statement that the man was arrested "for being in possession of an unregistered firearm as well as unregistered ammunition, assault with the intent to kill, and possession of a high capacity feed device," adding that no one was injured in the attack.

An investigation in the incident has been launched.