Tricked sign sycrone, bench torben

Tricked announced the signing of Dennis "sycrone" Nielsen and the benching of Nicolai "torben" Amorim. sycrone, 24, has previously served as the in-game leader for North Academy, Sprout and Copenhagen Flames, whom he parted with in early 2019. He has since competed with Singularity, according to HLTV.org, with Liquipedia also listing time with LPSP! and the former Maknitude roster over the past two years.

"We are pleased to announce the signing of @sycronecs to our CSGO roster," the team tweeted Friday. "Dennis will be stepping in as IGL in our upcoming games. Please give our new raccoon a warm welcome!" Tricked's Danish roster is currently ranked No. 82 in the world and is scheduled to compete in the $32,000 BLAST Rising event, where they are grouped with Endpoint, ALTERNATE aTTaX and Salamander.