Left Menu
Development News Edition

Baloch journalist Sajid Hussain sensed being followed before fleeing to Sweden, his wife said

Baloch journalist Sajid Hussain's wife, Shehnaz had expressed apprehensions that her husband sensed being followed before fleeing to Sweden.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 02-05-2020 04:54 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 04:53 IST
Baloch journalist Sajid Hussain sensed being followed before fleeing to Sweden, his wife said
Sajid Hussain, the editor in-chief of Balochistan Times.. Image Credit: ANI

Baloch journalist Sajid Hussain's wife, Shehnaz had expressed apprehensions that her husband sensed being followed before fleeing to Sweden. Hussain, Editor-in-Chief of Balochistan Times, who has been found dead on Friday in a Swedish town, had been missing from the city of Uppsala since March 2 and a formal case was filed with the Swedish police on March 3.

The important aspect to be noted is Sajid Hussain who had documented the gross human rights violations by Pakistan in the strife-torn region of Balochistan, has been found dead after his mysterious disappearance since March 2. A report in Dawn, dated March 30, cites his wife, Shehnaz as saying that "he had worked on the issue of enforced disappearances in Balochistan, but his report exposing a top drug lord Imam Bheel in 2012 led to some threats". He also sensed being followed, she said.

"Then some people broke into his house in Quetta when he was out investigating a story. They took away his laptop and other papers too. After that he left Pakistan in September 2012 and never came back," Shehnaz had been quoted as saying in the report. The dissidents and critics of the Pakistan authorities, who are living in exile are under contant fear as the criticism of the military in Pakistan has always been frowned upon. People who criticise military and its policies are harassed by agencies.

Sajid was vocal in raising atrocities committed against the Baloch people in Pakistan by the country's army establishment. He wrote extensively on the suffering of the Balochis at the hands of the Pakistani military establishment. Sajid Hussain is the nephew of Shaheed Ghulam Mohammad Baloch, the founder of the Baloch National Movement.

Balochistan is a restive province where the Pakistani military is accused of indulging in gross human rights violations including abducting and killing of innocents. Resource-rich Balochistan has been gripped by an insurgency for more than 15 years. The family members and relatives of Baloch political leaders and workers had always faced state brutalities and barbarism in Balochistan.

There have been several instances where Pakistani security forces conduct operations on individual households, physically assault innocent women and children, and rely on extrajudicial death squads to subjugate Baloch civilians. Thousands of Baloch political activists in order to avoid persecution escaped from Balochistan and are compelled to seek asylum in European counties; journalists and human rights activists are among these asylum seekers.

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

Sebi bans Modex International, directors from mkts for misusing clients' funds

Lockdown: Maruti sells zero units in domestic market in April

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

After rumours about health, N.Korea state media report Kim Jong Un appearance

After weeks of intense speculation about the health of Kim Jong Un, state news agency KCNA said on Saturday the North Korean leader attended the completion of a fertilizer plant north of Pyongyang, the first report of his appearance since A...

Special flight airlifts 271 UK nationals from Amritsar

Around 271 United Kingdom UK nationals left for their country on Saturday, in a special British Airways flight from Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport in Amritsar on Saturday amid coronavirus lockdown. These UK nationals were stran...

North Korea releases pictures of Kim appearance

North Korean state media published pictures Saturday of leader Kim Jong Un making his first public appearance in nearly three weeks, following intense speculation that he was seriously ill or possibly deadThe images from the Rodong Sinmun n...

First COVID-19 death reported in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam city reported its first COVID-19 death when a 62-year-old man from Chengalarao Peta who was admitted with chronic kidney ailment at the King George Hospital KGH, passed away. The man passed away as soon as he was asmitted to t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020