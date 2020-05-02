Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak summons senior Indian diplomat over alleged ceasefire violation

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 02-05-2020 14:43 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 14:26 IST
Pak summons senior Indian diplomat over alleged ceasefire violation
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Pakistan on Saturday summoned a senior Indian diplomat to register a strong protest over alleged ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in which a woman was killed. The Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement claimed that the Indian forces violated the ceasefire in Hajipir and Sankh Sectors on Friday.

"The Indian forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars, and automatic weapons," the FO said. It claimed that in 2020, India has so far committed 940 ceasefire violations.

A 30-year-old woman was killed in Friday's "unprovoked firing" by the Indian forces, the FO claimed. This is the second time this week that Pakistan has summoned an Indian diplomat.

Pakistan on Thursday summoned the Indian Charge d'Affaires here to protest against the alleged firing by the Indian troops across the Line of Control that resulted in the killing of a Pakistani soldier and two civilians. The FO asked the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other such incidents of "deliberate" ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB.

The Indian side was also asked to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions, according to the FO. India maintains that UNMOGIP has outlived its utility and is irrelevant after the Simla Agreement and the consequent establishment of the LoC.

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

Sebi bans Modex International, directors from mkts for misusing clients' funds

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Indore Police catch 18 migrants travelling from Maharashtra to Lucknow inside cement mixing truck

Desperate to reach their homes, a group of labourers crept into the belly of a cement mixer truck, which was on its way from Maharashtra to Lucknow. Police on Saturday intercepted 18 people who were travelling inside the truck. As a precaut...

Coronavirus bonus for Pakistani terror groups- stay home rather than in jail

The Coronavirus epidemic has delivered an unexpected gift to Pakistani terror groups. Just about all of their operatives, who were in jail as a condition to keep Pakistan out of Financial Action Task Forces FATF blacklist, have now walked f...

PM meets FM for 2nd economic stimulus package

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a series of meetings with key ministers, including Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and officials of economic ministries to firm up the second stimulus package fo...

Delhi police cautions against rumours after migrant workers show 'travel forms'

Delhi police on Saturday cautioned migrant labourers against a fake form being circulated through the social media after several of them reached police stations in Shahdara district to deposit the filled document thinking it would streamlin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020