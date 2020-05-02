Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran reports lowest virus infections since March 10

PTI | Tehran | Updated: 02-05-2020 17:34 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 17:24 IST
Iran reports lowest virus infections since March 10
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Iran said on Saturday there was a "clear drop" in the number of new coronavirus infections as it reported 802 fresh cases, the lowest daily count since March 10. The new cases brought to 96,448 the number recorded in Iran since it announced its first cases in mid-February.

"This shows a clear drop in the number of new infections compared to recent weeks, despite our active testing," health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said on state television. He added that 77,350 of those hospitalized have since been discharged, claiming it is a "one of the highest recovery percentages in the world." New deaths from COVID-19 rose slightly to 65 in the past 24 hours, reaching a total of 6,156, Jahanpour said.

Doubts have been cast over Iran's coronavirus figures by experts and officials both at home and abroad. Iran's deputy health minister Iraj Harirchi warned that the fall in the number of infections could quickly reverse.

"I emphasize that this steady decline is fragile," said Harirchi, who has himself recovered from COVID-19. "Carelessness in gatherings, reopening (businesses), and observing health protocols can make the country face serious problems again." He also called on the government to increase health sector spending, which he said had been hit by fiscal pressures resulting from sweeping US sanctions and the global economic contraction sparked by the coronavirus.

Iran has tried to contain the spread of the virus by shutting schools, universities, cinemas, and stadiums among other public spaces since March. But it has allowed a phased reopening of its economy since April 11, and authorities are now mulling allowing sports, cultural and religious centers too.

Tehran authorities, who have kept public transportation running despite warnings from health experts, made it mandatory for passengers to wear masks as of Saturday. The virus has not spared public figures, with at least 12 current or former government officials or lawmakers dead and more infected.

One of the most senior -- parliament speaker Ali Larijani -- made his first public appearance in a month on Saturday, donning a protective mask to attend a televised meeting alongside the president and the head of the judiciary.

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Afghan rivals say they're close to ending leadership feud

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and rival Abdullah Abdullah are close to resolving a standoff over last years disputed presidential election that has threatened a U.S.-brokered peace process, both sides said on Saturday.The feud culminated in...

UAE sends 7 metric tonnes of medical supplies to boost India's COVID-19 fight

The UAE on Saturday sent seven metric tonnes of medical supplies to India to bolster its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the Gulf countrys embassy here said. The aid sent by plane will assist approximately 7,000 medical professionals a...

Tennis-Feels surreal to be back on court, says Germany's Brown

Germanys Dustin Brown said returning to competitive action at the Tennis-Point Exhibition Series in Germany this week amidst the coronavirus pandemic was a surreal experience. Brown, who famously beat Rafa Nadal at Wimbledon in 2015, is the...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Saturday. 536 p.m.Pakistans former PM Nawaz Sharifs heart surgery is postponed due to coronavirus pandemic. 528 p.m.DGCA says commercial passenge...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020