Fever tests for commuters among likely steps towards easing Covid-19 lockdown

PTI | London | Updated: 02-05-2020 17:34 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 17:28 IST
Commuters using public transport in Britain could be asked to take their temperature before leaving their homes as part of the measures likely to be brought in as the UK begins easing out of the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19, according to reports. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised a "comprehensive plan" by next week on how he plans to "unlock" Britain when he reviews the social distancing measures by next Thursday, the legal deadline for the review.

"What you're going to get next week is really a road map, a menu of options," Johnson had said at his last appearance for the daily Downing Street briefing earlier this week. Meanwhile, the official advice remains that people should carry on staying at home and avoid using the transport network as far as possible.

A Department for Transport spokesperson said that experts are constantly looking at "best practice around the world", and the government would carry on being "guided by the scientific evidence that is available" before any new measures are unveiled. A high temperature is one of the main symptoms of coronavirus and therefore those with a high reading would be expected to stay at home.

Some of the other measures could include distribution of hand sanitizer at bus stations, a recommendation to wear masks where two-meter social distancing cannot be guaranteed, and warning signs urging passengers against boarding busy buses and trains. There are also likely to be compulsory temperature checks at airports. Separately, motorists will be given advice on how to safely drive again after as much as two months off the road.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan is preparing for a large increase in cycling and walking in the British capital, with plans for temporary cycle lanes and expanded pavements to accommodate more pedestrians and cyclists. He has also been lobbying for face masks to be made compulsory on public transport, a move likely to be considered as part of measures towards easing the lockdown – in place since March 23.

