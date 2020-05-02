World News Roundup: Meet Wilfred Johnson, newly-born son of UK PM; Harbin city shuts eateries, coronavirus curbs ease elsewhere in China and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Meet Wilfred Johnson, newly-born son of UK PM

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiancée Carrie Symonds have named their newly born son as Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas. The name was announced on Saturday by Symonds on Instagram beside a picture of the boy, who was born on Wednesday.

Malaysia defends easing of coronavirus curbs as new infections jump

Malaysian authorities on Saturday defended plans to ease coronavirus lockdown measures next week even as the number of new infections jumped to a two-week high. Most businesses will reopen on Monday after a six-week shutdown ordered to fight the COVID-19 outbreak, though schools, cinemas and nightclubs will remain closed, along with the country's borders, and mass gatherings will still be banned.

Harbin city shuts eateries, coronavirus curbs ease elsewhere in China

A northeastern Chinese city of 10 million people struggling with currently the country's biggest coronavirus cluster shut dine-in services on Saturday, as the rest of China eases restrictions designed to hamper the spread of the disease. Harbin, the provincial capital of Heilongjiang and its biggest city, said it temporarily suspended dine-in services for all eateries, reported the official CCTV citing an emergency epidemic prevention notice.

Russia's coronavirus cases hit new high, Moscow warns of clampdown

Russia reported 9,623 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, its highest daily rise since the start of the pandemic, bringing the total to 124,054, mostly in the capital Moscow, where the mayor threatened to cut the number of travel permits. The death toll nationwide rose to 1,222 after 57 people died in the last 24 hours, Russia's coronavirus crisis response centre said, after revising the previous day's tally.

Afghan rivals say they're close to ending leadership feud

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and rival Abdullah Abdullah are close to resolving a standoff over last year's disputed presidential election that has threatened a U.S.-brokered peace process, both sides said on Saturday. The feud culminated in both men declaring themselves president at parallel inauguration ceremonies in March.

After rumours about health, North Korea state media report Kim Jong Un appearance

After weeks of intense speculation about the health of Kim Jong Un, state news agency KCNA said on Saturday the North Korean leader attended the completion of a fertilisers plant north of Pyongyang, the first report of his appearance since April 11. Reuters could not independently verify the KCNA report.

Free at last! Spaniards get outside to exercise after 49 days of lockdown

Joggers and cyclists across Spain emerged from their homes early on Saturday, with adults allowed out for exercise for the first time in seven weeks as the government began easing coronavirus restrictions. In Barcelona, runners and cyclists crowded paths near the beach, while surfers and paddle-boarders were out enjoying the waves.

The art of re-emergence: North Korea leader Kim appears after long gap

When North Korea broke a three-week silence on leader Kim Jong Un's public activity on Saturday, it offered no clue where he has been during a period of intense global speculation about his health and whereabouts, or why he was hidden from the public for so long. Instead, state media simply showed him surrounded by aides and appearing confident at a gleaming fertiliser factory that is believed by outside experts to be part of a secret nuclear-weapons programme.

Dutch coronavirus cases pass 40,000

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the Netherlands has increased by 445 to 40,236, Dutch health authorities said on Saturday. The National Institute for Public Health reported 94 new deaths, taking total COVID-19 fatalities to 4,987.

Iran coronavirus deaths rise by 65 to 6,156 as contamination slows

Iran's death toll from new coronavirus increased by 65 over the previous 24 hours to reach 6,156 on Saturday, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said in a statement on state TV. The total number of diagnosed cases in Iran, one of the Middle Eastern countries hardest hit by the pandemic, has reached 96,448, up by 802 in the past 24 hours, the lowest daily increase rate in weeks, he said, adding that 2,787 were in critical condition.