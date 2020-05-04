Nigeria receives $311 mln of Abacha assets from United States, Jersey -attorney general

Nigeria receives $311 mln of Abacha assets from United States, Jersey -attorney generalReuters | Abuja | Updated: 04-05-2020 21:28 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 20:19 IST
Nigeria has received more than $311 million of funds stolen from the country by former military ruler General Sani Abacha from the United States and Jersey, a statement from the African country's attorney general said on Monday.
The United States and the British dependency of Jersey agreed with the Nigerian government in February to money that Abacha, who died in 1998, had stashed in their banks.
