Hezbollah: Germany bowing to U.S. will with ban

Hezbollah: Germany bowing to U.S. will with banReuters | Beirut | Updated: 04-05-2020 21:41 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 20:28 IST
The leader of Lebanon's Hezbollah said on Monday that Germany was "succumbing to American will" by banning his Iran-backed movement and designating it a terrorist organization.
In a televised speech, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said last week's German move, which Israel and the United States have long urged, would not deter Hezbollah from confronting its foes.
He denounced police raids on mosque associations in Germany accused of being close to the heavily armed Shi'ite movement, which Nasrallah said had no official presence in Europe.
