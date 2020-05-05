Left Menu
Odd News Roundup: Tanzania coronavirus kits after goat test; Superheroes, form near and far, join Indonesia's coronavirus battle and more

Updated: 05-05-2020 03:22 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 02:27 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

President queries Tanzania coronavirus kits after goat test

Coronavirus test kits used in Tanzania were dismissed as faulty by President John Magufuli on Sunday because he said they had returned positive results on samples taken from a goat and pawpaw. Magufuli, whose government has already drawn criticism for being secretive about the coronavirus outbreak and has previously asked Tanzanians to pray the coronavirus away, said the kits had "technical errors".

Superheroes, from near and far, join Indonesia's coronavirus battle

Volunteers clad as Superman and Spider-Man sprayed disinfectant against the coronavirus on Indonesia's island of Java, flanking a colleague wearing the winged helmet of local superhero Gatotkaca who shouted, "Wear masks, wash hands and stay alert." The trio handed out masks, containers of hand sanitizer and bamboo slit drums while demonstrating how to correctly wash hands, don masks, and maintain security following reports of a spate of thefts in the residential area.

'Darth Vader' enforces lockdown in Philippine village

Dressed as "Star Wars" characters, local officials in the Philippines are out and about to enforce strict quarantine measures while also handing out relief packages. With Darth Vader and Stormtrooper outfits made from rubber mats and old plastic, the youth leaders catch the attention of villagers on the outskirts of Manila, who are then reminded to stay indoors.

